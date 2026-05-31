Mitchell Santner included in New Zealand's squad for England Tests 

New Zealand 's cricket team has announced the inclusion of Mitchell Santner in their Test squad for the upcoming series against England, starting on June 4. The decision comes after Santner recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The 34-year-old cricketer arrived in the UK on Saturday and will join his teammates ahead of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Injury details Santner's recovery ahead of schedule Santner was initially ruled out of the first of three Tests against England, as well as a one-off Test against Ireland in Belfast. Scans had revealed a "grade three ACL shoulder injury" that would require a month-long rehabilitation. However, he has now made a successful recovery and is ready to rejoin the team for the series against England. Having played 32 Tests, the left-arm spinner has claimed 78 wickets at 33.37 besides scoring 1,085 runs at 25.83.

Squad change Foxcroft set to return home early With his return, Santner will replace spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft in the Test squad. Foxcroft had a stellar debut against Ireland, scoring 98 runs but is now set to return home early. Despite his absence from the last match, New Zealand managed to defeat Ireland by an innings inside three days earlier this week.

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Team strategy Henry joins other pacers for England series Matt Henry missed the last match due to a low-grade hamstring strain but has now flown to London. He will join Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke in preparing for the England series. The New Zealand team is gearing up to face an England side that hasn't played since their Ashes campaign ended in January.

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