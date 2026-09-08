Will Kohli, Rohit struggle in NZ ODIs? Santner opines

Rohit has struggled in ODIs on New Zealand's soil, managing just 437 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 72.95 without any centuries.

Meanwhile, Kohli has fared better with a total of 596 runs at an average of nearly 50 in as many innings but has just one century to his name.

"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players, as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around. It is going to be a great series, no doubt," Santner was quoted as saying by PTI.