Will Kohli, Rohit struggle in NZ ODIs? Santner opines
What's the story
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand captain, has expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggle on the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The multi-format series is scheduled for October-November this year. Santner said that he hopes the two Indian legends don't get favorable pitches during their visit. This comes after India's last tour of New Zealand in 2022, where neither Kohli nor Rohit was part of the ODI series.
Past performance
Rohit has struggled in New Zealand; Kohli fared better
Rohit has struggled in ODIs on New Zealand's soil, managing just 437 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 72.95 without any centuries.
Meanwhile, Kohli has fared better with a total of 596 runs at an average of nearly 50 in as many innings but has just one century to his name.
"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players, as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around. It is going to be a great series, no doubt," Santner was quoted as saying by PTI.
Upcoming series
Challenging Test series for India's new-look squad, says Santner
Santner also expects the pitches in New Zealand to be challenging for India's new-look Test squad.
"For a new-look India side, it is probably going to be the first time some players have been playing red-ball (cricket) in New Zealand, where the pitches will be a little bit foreign," Santner added further.
The series will feature five T20Is starting October 22, followed by five ODIs from November 4, and two Tests from November 19 onward.
Team composition
Balanced India Test side may pose challenges, warns Santner
Despite the challenges, Santner is confident about India's balanced Test squad.
He said, "If you look at their squad, it is a very well-rounded squad."
The New Zealand captain expects the two-Test series to be different from the white-ball matches and anticipates batters may have to adapt their game plans accordingly.