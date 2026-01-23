Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan hammers double-hundred versus Hyderabad

Mumbai's batting star, Sarfaraz Khan , has once again proved his mettle in red-ball cricket. He scored a brilliant double century versus hosts Hyderabad on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sarfaraz batted with great intent as he reached the 200-run mark off just 206 balls. He eventually departed after scoring 227 runs. Here we look at his stats.

Match impact Sarfaraz's innings turns the match in Mumbai's favor After a strong 60-run opening stand on Day 1, Mumbai lost three wickets for just 22 runs. Sarfaraz arrived at number five, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. Alongside fellow centurion Siddhesh Lad (104), Sarfaraz added a mammoth 249-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Having finished Day 1 at a score of 142*, Sarfaraz continued the good work and powered Mumbai past 500 with his double-ton. He eventually fell to CTL Rakshan.

Season performance Fifth FC double-hundred for Sarfaraz Sarfaraz made an impressive 227 off just 219 balls. He reached his double century with an aggressive display of batting, hitting as many as 19 boundaries and nine sixes. This double century is Sarfaraz's fifth in First-Class cricket, underscoring his consistency at the domestic level. The 2025-26 Ranji season has been particularly impressive for him as raced to 405 runs at 57.85 from six matches (8 innings). This was his maiden century (50s: 1).

Advertisement

Career milestone Sarfaraz crosses 5,000 First-Class runs During this innings, Sarfaraz also crossed the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. The 28-year-old's latest double-hundred has taken him to a tally of 5,090 runs from 61 First-Class matches (91 innings) at an average of 64-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 17th century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 16 fifties. 371 of his runs have come in six Tests for India at 37.10 (100: 1, 50s: 3).

Advertisement