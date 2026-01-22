Sarfaraz Khan completes 5,000 First-Class runs with Ranji Trophy century

Sarfaraz Khan 's unbeaten century and Siddhesh Lad's knock of 102 helped Mumbai reach a strong position at 332/4 versus Hyderabad on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match. Sarfaraz scored a brisk 142* off just 164 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. He ended the day with an impressive strike rate of 86.59. With this knock, Sarfaraz went past 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. We decode his stats.

Match progress Sarfaraz and Lad add 249 runs Mumbai started their innings with a 60-run opening stand but lost three wickets for just 22 runs (82/3). Mohammad Siraj claimed one of those wickets. However, Sarfaraz and Lad then added a mammoth 249-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Lad fell for 104 runs off 179 balls as Sarfaraz ensured Mumbai ended the day strongly. It was a commanding performance from Sarfaraz's blade as he dictated the show. He will now aim to convert this 142* into a double-hundred tomorrow.

Stats Sarfaraz's stats in FC cricket and performance in Ranji 2025-26 Sarfaraz's 104* has taken him to a tally of 5,005 runs from 61 First-Class matches (91 innings) at an average of 64-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 17th century in First-Class cricket. He also owns 16 fifties. In 6 Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches (8 innings), Sarfaraz owns 320 runs at 53.33. This was his maiden century (50s: 1).

Do you know? Sarfaraz attained these feats in VHT 2025-26 season Recently, Sarfaraz set a new record for the fastest half-century in List A history by an Indian. He achieved this feat in just 15 balls during Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Punjab in Jaipur. A few days before that, Sarfaraz smashed a 75-ball 157, his career-best List A score. He finished with 303 runs in VHT 2025-26.

Information A strike rate of 203.08 in SMAT 2025 Sarfaraz also shone in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. He smashed 329 runs at 65.80 from 7 matches. He owned a strike rate of 203.08. He slammed one ton and three fifties.

Information Sarfaraz to play for CSK in IPL 2026 In December, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed Sarfaraz for his base price of ₹75 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. The young cricketer was initially unsold but later picked up at his base price during the accelerated round of bidding.