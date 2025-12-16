IPL 2026: CSK sign Sarfaraz Khan for ₹75 lakh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Sarfaraz Khan for his base price of ₹75 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. The young cricketer was initially unsold but later picked up at his base price during the accelerated round of bidding. Sarfaraz's recent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been nothing short of sensational, making him a valuable addition to CSK's squad. Here are further details.

Stellar form Sarfaraz's impressive performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sarfaraz has been in remarkable form for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored 329 runs in seven innings at an astonishing strike rate of 203.08, including three fifties and his first T20 century. Last Sunday, he played a blistering knock of 64 off just 25 balls as Mumbai registered the highest-ever chase in SMAT history - a massive target of 235 runs against Haryana.

Previous experience Sarfaraz's IPL journey and past teams Sarfaraz Khan has previously played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. He has featured in 50 matches so far, scoring a total of 585 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 130.58. His last appearance in the league was for DC in the 2022 season. Overall in T20 cricket, the 28-year-old boasts 1,517 at a strike rate of 139.43. His average reads 26.15.