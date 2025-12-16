Rahul Chahar to play for CSK in IPL 2026

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been sold to Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 26-year-old fetched a sum of ₹5.20 crore in the accelerated auction after initially going unsold. Released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2025, Chahar entered the auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. He now aims to make a mark for his new team.

Journey Chahar's IPL journey and achievements Chahar started his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. He was picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the following season and became a key member of their bowling attack from 2019 to 2021. From 2022 to 2024, he served Punjab Kings before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he played just a solitary game. He went wicket-less in that affair.

Stats Here are his IPL numbers So far, Chahar has taken 75 wickets across 79 IPL games at an average of 28.66 and an economy rate of 7.72. Overall in T20 cricket, the leggie has claimed 142 wickets from 140 games at an impressive economy of 7.68. He has tallied a four-fer and a five-wicket haul in the format. He has also played six T20Is and one ODI for India.