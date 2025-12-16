IPL 2026: Liam Livingstone sold to SRH for ₹13 crore
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bagged England cricket star, Liam Livingstone, for a massive ₹13 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The dasher, who has aced the finisher's role in T20 cricket, has made a mark in the IPL as well. Though Livingstone was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's title-winning IPL 2025 season, his returns were paltry. The all-rounder was subsequently released.
Stats
Here are his returns in IPL
Livingstone could only manage 112 runs from eight innings last season at a strike rate of 133.33. One of the cleanest strikers, Livingstone scored a solitary half-century. However, the English dasher has overall scored 1,051 runs from 49 IPL games with a strike rate of 158.76 (50s: 7). With his part-time spin-bowling, Livingstone has also claimed 13 IPL wickets (ER: 9.01).
Career
Nearly 7,500 runs in T20 cricket
Coming to his overall numbers in T20 cricket, Livingstone has scored 7,496 runs from 330 matches at an average of 28.18. This includes two tons, 39 fifties, and a strike rate of 144.93. With the ball, he has claimed 143 wickets at an economy of 8.47. Notably, he is among the rare bowlers who can bowl both - leg-spin and off-spin.