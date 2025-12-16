A look at most expensive players in IPL auction history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, which took place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, saw the franchises shell out millions to acquire top talents from around the globe. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the most expensive buy, being acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping ₹25.20 crore. With this, Green became the highest-paid overseas player in IPL auction history.

#1 Rishabh Pant: ₹27 crore At the IPL 2025 mega-auction, India's Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the cash-rich league. Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a massive ₹27 crore. Delhi Capitals used the RTM card for Pant at ₹23.5 crore. However, LSG upped the bid to ₹27 crore and sealed the deal. Pant surpassed Shreyas Iyer's value of ₹26.75 crore earlier at the 2025 mega auction.

#2 Shreyas Iyer: ₹26.75 crore Minutes before Pant went under the hammer, Iyer bagged a staggering deal with Punjab Kings, a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore. Iyer broke the record of Australia's Mitchell Starc, who fetched ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction. The former justified his price tag, taking the Kings to the IPL 2025 final. Although PBKS lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer hammered 604 runs (SR: 175.07).

#3 Cameron Green: ₹25.20 crore Green is the latest entrant on this list. His ₹25.20 crore deal with KKR makes him the most expensive foreign player in IPL history. Although KKR broke the bank, Green won't earn more than ₹18 crore. According to IPL's new rule, an overseas player can't be signed at more than ₹18 crore, the highest retention slab for franchises ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

#4 Mitchell Starc: ₹24.75 crore Australian pacer Starc, in 2024, was acquired by KKR for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. This was the highest bid in an IPL auction at that time, until Iyer and Pant surpassed it in 2025. Although Starc's economy rate in the season was 10.16, his ferocious spell in the final made KKR the champions. With 2/14, he was the Player of the Final.