Listing overseas players with over ₹20cr deals in IPL auctions 

Cameron Green has shattered the record for the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Australian all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping ₹25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday. His acquisition came after an intense bidding war with the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. On this note, we list down the overseas players to bag over ₹20cr deals in IPL auctions.

#1 Cameron Green - ₹20 crore All three players on this list happen to be Australians, and topping the chart is Green. The 26-year-old can hit big sixes and bat anywhere. He can also bowl at speeds of up to 140km/h. He had played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. In 29 IPL matches, Green has scored 707 runs and taken 16 wickets. Overall, Green is the third-most expensive buy in IPL history.

#2 Mitchell Starc - ₹24.75 crore Australia's talismanic left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, in 2024, was acquired by KKR for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. This was the highest bid in an IPL auction at that time. Although Starc's economy rate in the season was 10.16, his ferocious spells in the playoffs powered KKR to their third title. With figures worth 2/14, he was the Player of the Final. Overall, he took 17 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2024.