SC allows Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games trials 

The Supreme Court of India has permitted wrestler Vinesh Phogat to take part in the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games . The bench, comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging a Delhi High Court's ruling that had given her relief. The court also issued a notice to Phogat on the petition filed by WFI, with the next hearing scheduled for June 1.

Judicial reservations 'Some questions' raised by Justice Narasimha While the apex court allowed Phogat to participate in the trials starting May 30, the SC raised concerns over how the Delhi High Court had granted relief. Justice Narasimha said they had "some questions" about Phogat's case and were surprised by the High Court labeling WFI policy as "exclusionary." He also questioned why the high court approached the matter as a hardship due to motherhood when the problem was actually compliance with International Testing Agency (ITA) regulations.

Doping controversy Importance of following global norms highlighted Justice Narasimha pointed out that Phogat took a leave in December 2024, stating that she will return in August. In July 2025, she became a mother and informed the WFI that she would be eligible from January 1. However, Phogat missed the doping test in January and ITA did not accept her excuse that she had to attend assembly as an MLA. "When the ITA test is missed, it has logical consequence because Indian sports are integrally connected to...world sports."

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Policy debate 'You are an excellent wrestler...but' Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing Phogat, argued that her case is linked to motherhood and requested an opportunity for her to participate in trials. "If I am not allowed to participate, that will be a national embarrassment," Divan submitted. The judge replied, "You are an excellent wrestler...but it's the country first. The High Court can't disrupt the entire schedule." Justice Narasimha, despite expressing reservations about the high court's order, said the bench was not inclined to interfere at this stage.

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