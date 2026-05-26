Delhi Capitals summon players for self-introspection after disappointing IPL season 

The Delhi Capitals have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The team finished sixth in the IPL 2026 with seven wins and seven losses in 14 matches this season. However, despite the disappointment, their latest social media post was a refreshing departure from the usual fare. The nearly seven-minute-long video featured all players from the IPL 2026 season entering an empty room one by one.

Self-reflection The video and its unique concept In the video, each player was asked to describe how their teammate's season went and what they learned. The instruction was given with a frame covered with cloth placed in front of them. However, instead of finding a photo behind the frame, they were greeted by their own reflection in a mirror. This prompted players like Karun Nair and David Miller to express their nervousness over the unexpected twist.

Player reactions Players share their thoughts on the season The video captured a range of emotions from the players. Axar Patel acknowledged his expectations weren't met in the first half, but accepted it as part of the game. David Miller shared his enjoyment with Delhi and learning after 15 years in IPL. Mitchell Starc said he learned about teammates while Lungi Ngidi hoped for more wickets next time around. KL Rahul expressed satisfaction with personal achievements despite another season without qualifying for playoffs.

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Season summary A look at DC's campaign in IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals started their campaign with wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. However, a narrow defeat to Gujarat Titans at home proved to be a turning point in their season. The team struggled after that, losing five out of six matches and falling into the bottom half of the table. Despite winning their last three league games, it was too late for them to salvage anything from this season.

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