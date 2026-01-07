Ashes: Ben Stokes limps off field, assessed for muscle strain
What's the story
England's Ashes campaign suffered another major blow as skipper Ben Stokes left the field on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The England captain sustained an injury while bowling his 28th over of Australia's first innings. After delivering the fourth ball, Stokes appeared to clutch his right groin and walked warily before leaving the field.
Injury evaluation
Stokes likely to bat in second innings
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Stokes is being assessed for a right adductor muscle strain. This development presents a major concern for the England team, which was trailing in the first innings and down 3-1 in the series. However, it has been confirmed that despite his injury, he is expected to bat in the second innings for England.
Injury woes
England's Ashes tour marred by injuries
Injuries have been plaguing England's Ashes campaign Down Under. Mark Wood was ruled out of the entire Ashes after the Brisbane Test. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer suffered a side strain during the series. Gus Atkinson also sustained a hamstring injury in Melbourne, forcing him to miss the Sydney Test. Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue are England's current frontline seamers alongside Stokes.