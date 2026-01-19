Players with hundreds at most venues in ODI cricket
What's the story
The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand saw yet another masterclass of Virat Kohli in run-chasing. He single-handedly anchored India in the 338-run chase with his 54th ODI century at Indore's Holkar Stadium. However, India eventually fell 41 runs short. Notably, Kohli now has a century at 35 different venues across the globe, the most for a player.
#1
Virat Kohli: 35 venues
As mentioned, the iconic Holkar Cricket Stadium became the 35th different venue to see Kohli's ODI century. Overall, Kohli extended his ODI century tally to 54. He remains the only player with over 50 tons in the 50-over format. In a stellar career, Kohli has racked up 14,797 runs from 311 ODIs at an incredible average of 58.71. His tally also includes 77 half-centuries.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 34 venues
In Indore, Kohli broke a tie with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who owns at least one ODI ton at 34 different stadiums. No other player has even 30 such centuries. Tendulkar, regarded as the GOAT, still tops the run tally in ODI cricket. In 463 matches, he racked up 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. His tally includes 49 tons.
Information
Rohit Sharma: 26 venues
Only one other player has scored at least one century at more than 25 different venues - India's Rohit Sharma. The former Indian skipper owns an ODI ton at 26 stadiums. He even has ODI double-tons at three different venues.