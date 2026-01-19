Players with hundreds at most venues in ODI cricket

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand saw yet another masterclass of Virat Kohli in run-chasing. He single-handedly anchored India in the 338-run chase with his 54th ODI century at Indore's Holkar Stadium. However, India eventually fell 41 runs short. Notably, Kohli now has a century at 35 different venues across the globe, the most for a player.

#1 Virat Kohli: 35 venues As mentioned, the iconic Holkar Cricket Stadium became the 35th different venue to see Kohli's ODI century. Overall, Kohli extended his ODI century tally to 54. He remains the only player with over 50 tons in the 50-over format. In a stellar career, Kohli has racked up 14,797 runs from 311 ODIs at an incredible average of 58.71. His tally also includes 77 half-centuries.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar: 34 venues In Indore, Kohli broke a tie with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who owns at least one ODI ton at 34 different stadiums. No other player has even 30 such centuries. Tendulkar, regarded as the GOAT, still tops the run tally in ODI cricket. In 463 matches, he racked up 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. His tally includes 49 tons.

Advertisement