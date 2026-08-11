'Disappointing and disrespectful': Scotland, Netherlands slam ICC over WC changes
What's the story
Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its decision to change the structure of the Men's ODI World Cup 2027. The two boards expressed their disappointment over the lack of communication from ICC after they sought clarification on these changes. They called this behavior "disappointing and disrespectful," especially given the significance of their concerns.
Format
What is the new format?
The tournament will now have 12 teams in the main round, divided into two groups.
This is a departure from the original plan approved by ICC in 2021, which had proposed 14 teams.
The new format also introduces a Super Seven round, which will be played before the semi-finals and final.
This is a major change from the original plan.
The top three teams from each of the two groups of six, plus one next-best team on points table across both groups, will qualify for this round.
Concerns raised
'Setback to associate member cricket'
The boards voiced their concerns about the impact of these changes on Associate Member cricket.
In a strongly worded joint statement, they said, "These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game."
"The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlights the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members."
Communication gap
Lack of communication from ICC
The boards expressed their disappointment over ICC's lack of communication after the announcement of the changes.
They had met twice with the ICC, seeking official written communication on these changes and more clarity around the processes involved.
However, since their second meeting over two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC.
Integrity issues
Need for strong governance and transparent decision-making
The joint statement from Scotland and Netherlands boards said that the changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket.
They stressed on the need for strong governance, transparent decision-making, and effective engagement with members.
The boards also highlighted that decisions of such significance should be made clearly after meaningful consultation and with enough notice for affected members to understand and respond to implications.
Operational challenges
Operational and financial pressure on associate members
The boards said that changing structures at short notice creates significant uncertainty, disrupts planning, and adds operational and financial pressure on organizations already working with limited resources.
They emphasized that the opportunity to compete at a World Cup gives Associate Members a unique competitive opportunity to drive investment, inspire players, and attract commercial partners and government support.
Call for engagement
ICC should re-engage with associate members
The boards called upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests.
They also urged the governing body to commit to engaging openly with all members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served.
This call comes amid concerns over the changes already introduced for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.