'Disappointing and disrespectful': Scotland, Netherlands slam ICC over WC changes

The tournament will now have 12 teams in the main round, divided into two groups.

This is a departure from the original plan approved by ICC in 2021, which had proposed 14 teams.

The new format also introduces a Super Seven round, which will be played before the semi-finals and final.

This is a major change from the original plan.

The top three teams from each of the two groups of six, plus one next-best team on points table across both groups, will qualify for this round.