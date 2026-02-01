T20 WC: Scotland's visa issues resolved ahead of warm-up match

Delay details

Visa issues for Sharif and Ihsan

Two members of the Scottish team, Safyaan Sharif and Zainullah Ihsan, faced a brief delay in getting their Indian visas. Sharif has Pakistani roots while Ihsan was born in Afghanistan. However, the duo has now reached India and trained with their teammates in Bengaluru on Sunday. "It has been one hell of a week," said Sharif before leaving for India, as per ESPNcricinfo.