T20 WC: Scotland's visa issues resolved ahead of warm-up match
What's the story
Scotland's cricket team has received an expedited visa approval for their upcoming T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan. The game is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Monday. The team's inclusion in the tournament was confirmed on January 26, when they announced their 15-man squad as late replacements for Bangladesh.
Delay details
Visa issues for Sharif and Ihsan
Two members of the Scottish team, Safyaan Sharif and Zainullah Ihsan, faced a brief delay in getting their Indian visas. Sharif has Pakistani roots while Ihsan was born in Afghanistan. However, the duo has now reached India and trained with their teammates in Bengaluru on Sunday. "It has been one hell of a week," said Sharif before leaving for India, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Upcoming fixtures
Scotland's group at the T20 World Cup
Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in Group C and play against West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Eights stage. In 2024, Scotland narrowly missed this stage after a no-result against England and a close defeat to Australia.