'Want to play every game': Boland after his Gqeberha heroics 

Boland, who replaced Nathan Lyon for this game, has bowled 15 overs so far, claiming 4/31.

Ahead of the Test, Pat Cummins had said that Boland was so good in the nets that even Australia's best batsmen couldn't believe he wasn't in the playing XI.

After his stellar performance, former Protea Vernon Philander said he couldn't imagine Boland missing out again.

"What an incredible return again by Scotty Boland," Philander said while broadcasting on SEN.