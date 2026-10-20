'Want to play every game': Boland after his Gqeberha heroics
What's the story
Scott Boland, Australia's oldest fast bowler since Ray Lindwall in 1960, has made the ball talk in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at Gqeberha's St George's Park. Despite being 37, Boland has proved to be a formidable opponent for younger batsmen. Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts were reduced to 97 for five by the end of Day 2, with Boland taking four wickets. Following the day's play, Boland expressed his desire to play every Test.
Career goals
Boland's stellar start to the Test series
Boland, who replaced Nathan Lyon for this game, has bowled 15 overs so far, claiming 4/31.
Ahead of the Test, Pat Cummins had said that Boland was so good in the nets that even Australia's best batsmen couldn't believe he wasn't in the playing XI.
After his stellar performance, former Protea Vernon Philander said he couldn't imagine Boland missing out again.
"What an incredible return again by Scotty Boland," Philander said while broadcasting on SEN.
Commitment
Boland on being selected over Nathan Lyon
After being selected over Lyon for the second Test, Boland expressed his desire to play every game he can.
He acknowledged his age but said he is in great shape physically.
"I can't speak for Nathan, but I want to play every game I can," Boland said after the second day's play.
"I know I'm not 25, so I know that time's probably running out a little bit. But we've got so many Tests over the next 12 months that I knew I was going to play a part somewhere.
Selection journey
Selection not pre-planned for Boland
Boland revealed that his selection wasn't pre-planned.
"When I got here, I probably still didn't think I was going to play until I thought maybe I was a chance the day before," he said.
Despite this uncertainty, Boland seized the opportunity with both hands on Day 1, removing Aiden Markram and David Bedingham in consecutive balls.
Notably, Boland is not a certain starter in the Aussie XI, as each of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood own 300-plus Test wickets.
Career stats
South African batting coach praises Boland's consistency
In his 20th Test match, Boland has already claimed 86 wickets at an average of 18.08.
His current average is the best for any bowler in the last 70 years (minimum 50 wickets).
South African batting coach Ashwell Prince praised Boland's consistency and ability to hit the seam regularly.
"He is so very consistent and he hits the seam. I mean, his record speaks for itself. I think the only thing that's stopping him is that it's quite hard for him to get in the line-up consistently."
Despite his age, Boland is still ranked as the world's ninth-best Test bowler.