Decoding CSK's league doubles over MI in an IPL season

Chennai Super Kings registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 assignment. The match was played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After restricting MI to a score of 159/7 in their allotted overs, CSK chased down the target. Earlier this season, CSK had tamed MI at the Wankhede Stadium as well. On this note, we look at IPL seasons that saw CSK complete the league double over MI.

#1 Double in IPL 2014 2014 was the first season that saw CSK defeat MI twice in the league stage. In their first meeting that year, CSK won by seven wickets in Dubai as Brendon McCullum's 71* headlined the run chase. The second leg of the match was played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where CSK emerged victorious again, this time by four wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin's 3/30 and Dwayne Smith's 57 powered CSK that day.

#2 Double in IPL 2023 In the 2023 season, CSK once again got the better of MI twice in the league stage. The first encounter at Wankhede saw CSK winning by seven wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) were the star performers. Their second clash at Chennai's M.A Chidambaram Stadium ended with CSK winning by six wickets. Matheesha Pathirana (3/15) and Devon Conway (44) contributed to the win.

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