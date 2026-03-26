Senegal to parade AFCON trophy despite trophy controversy: Details here

Senegal is set to showcase the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy before their match against Peru in Paris on Saturday. The move comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal's victory over Morocco in the final, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win instead. The decision has been met with strong opposition from Senegalese football authorities and a legal appeal has been filed.

Rejection stance Senegal refuse to accept defeat Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president Abdoulaye Fall has vehemently opposed CAF's decision, calling it "the most blatant and unprecedented administrative robbery in the history of our sport." He said, "The Senegalese Football Federation refuses to accept this as inevitable." FSF social media posted a timetable that included a trophy parade ahead of Saturday's friendly match at Stade de France.

Legal action CAS to rule on Senegal's appeal 'as swiftly as possible' The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed receipt of Senegal's appeal against CAF's decision and promised to rule "as swiftly as possible." Fall emphasized that "Senegal will not bend the knee and will not compromise its values," adding that their fight now transcends the football pitch. "Our fight now transcends the football pitch," Fall added. This statement highlights Senegal's determination to stand firm in the face of adversity.

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Disciplinary measures Controversy surrounding the final Following the controversial final, Morocco lodged a complaint with CAF and FIFA, claiming Senegal's exit from the pitch affected the match's normal course and players' morale. Initially, CAF's disciplinary committee rejected this appeal but sanctioned both teams with various penalties including a five-match ban for Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw. However, these original penalties were later deemed insufficient by FRMF which led to further action against Senegal.

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Investigation demand Investigation into CAF 'suspected corruption' rejected by CAF president In response to the CAF's decision, Senegal's government has called for an investigation into "suspected corruption" within the organization. However, this claim has been rejected by CAF president Patrice Motsepe who stressed the independence of the appeals board. The final decision on who will be crowned AFCON 2025 champion now lies with CAS, sport's highest judicial authority.