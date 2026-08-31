Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's Shafali Verma unlocks this achievement
What's the story
India started their Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Thailand by a massive 94 runs. The match took place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Shafali Verma's explosive innings of 64 off just 36 balls helped India set up 159/9 in 20 overs. While Shafali scored a 26-ball half-century, Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack with a record-breaking spell.
Batting blitz
Shafali Verma's blazing 64 powers India
India got off to a flying start, with Smriti Mandhana attacking the bowlers before being run out for 19 (10).
Shafali then took on left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong, hitting her for boundaries. She raced to her half-century after a six at long-on.
The Indian opener fell to Suleeporn Laomi for a 36-ball 64. Her knock included 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Information
Shafali matches her own record
According to Cricbuzz, Shafali's 26-ball half-century is now the joint second-fastest in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She emulated Richa Ghosh (2024) and her own record (2024). Only Mandhana's 25-ball fifty from 2022 against Sri Lanka is faster.
Career
A look at her WT20I numbers
Among the most impactful white-ball top-order batters, Shafali is closing in on 3,000 Women's T20I runs.
India's third-highest run-scorer in the shortest format, Shafali has racked up 2,965 runs from 112 WT20Is at an average of 28.23. This was her 19th half-century in WT20Is.
Shafali has a strike rate of 137.07 in the format.