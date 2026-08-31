Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's Shafali Verma unlocks this achievement

India got off to a flying start, with Smriti Mandhana attacking the bowlers before being run out for 19 (10).

Shafali then took on left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong, hitting her for boundaries. She raced to her half-century after a six at long-on.

The Indian opener fell to Suleeporn Laomi for a 36-ball 64. Her knock included 8 fours and 3 sixes.