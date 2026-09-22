ICC WT20I Rankings: Shafali Verma rises to fourth among batters

Verma's rise in the rankings comes after her stellar performances in the Asia Cup and Asian Games. She scored 68 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Verma then scored an unbeaten 40 against Japan in the Asian Games quarterfinal.

The Indian opener registered her first-ever white-ball century during the semi-final against Bangladesh.

She also scored 48 in the final against Sri Lanka, helping India clinch their second consecutive gold at the event.