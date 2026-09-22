ICC WT20I Rankings: Shafali Verma rises to fourth among batters
What's the story
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma has made a significant leap in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, moving up two places to secure the fourth position. Her remarkable performance at the 2026 Asian Games, including her maiden international white-ball century, has played a major role in this achievement. The opener now has 756 points to her name, surpassing Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews.
Recent form
Verma's stellar run in Asia Cup and Asian Games
Verma's rise in the rankings comes after her stellar performances in the Asia Cup and Asian Games. She scored 68 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Verma then scored an unbeaten 40 against Japan in the Asian Games quarterfinal.
The Indian opener registered her first-ever white-ball century during the semi-final against Bangladesh.
She also scored 48 in the final against Sri Lanka, helping India clinch their second consecutive gold at the event.
Information
Highest-ranked Indian
As mentioned, Verma is now the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, with 756 points. Mandhana (746) and their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur (659), are also in the top 10.
Bowling prowess
Charani, Deepti continue to lead bowling charts
In the Women's T20I bowling rankings, India's spin duo of N Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma continue to rule the roost.
The two players lead this list with 799 and 729 points, respectively.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also made strides on the bowlers' list, moving up five places to 24th position.