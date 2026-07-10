One-off WTest: Shafali Verma dismissed for duck at Lord's 

Dismissal

Shafali falls to Lauren Filer

The swinging conditions in England were always going to be a challenge for Indian batters. Lauren Filer, who was handed the second over of the game, struck with her second ball. The pacer bowled a short-of-length delivery, which nipped back at Shafali, who looked to defend on the back foot. Having got into an awkward position, the dasher edged the ball to Amy Jones at slips.