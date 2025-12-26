Shafali Verma slams her 13th fifty in Women's T20Is: Stats

Victory march

India's chase and Shafali's unbeaten 79

In response to the modest target of 113, India lost Smriti Mandhana early, who was trapped lbw by Kavisha Dilhari for 1 run. But Verma was off the blocks quickly, scoring 25 off 14 balls at a rapid pace. She reached her half-century in just 24 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues struggled before Harmanpreet Kaur came in and alongside Shafali shared an unbeaten 48-run stand. Harmanpreet was unbeaten on 21 from from 18 balls.