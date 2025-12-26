Shafali Verma slams her 13th fifty in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India Women's cricket team clinched the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women with a commanding eight-wicket victory in the third match. The game was played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. After restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total of 112/7, thanks to stellar bowling performances from Renuka Singh (4/21) and Deepti Sharma (3/18), India chased down the target, largely due to an explosive unbeaten knock of 79 off just 42 balls from Shafali Verma.
Victory march
India's chase and Shafali's unbeaten 79
In response to the modest target of 113, India lost Smriti Mandhana early, who was trapped lbw by Kavisha Dilhari for 1 run. But Verma was off the blocks quickly, scoring 25 off 14 balls at a rapid pace. She reached her half-century in just 24 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues struggled before Harmanpreet Kaur came in and alongside Shafali shared an unbeaten 48-run stand. Harmanpreet was unbeaten on 21 from from 18 balls.
Numbers
Shafali races to 2,378 runs
Shafali creamed 11 fours and 2 sixes from 42 balls (SR: 188.10). In 93 matches, she has raced to 2,378 runs at 27.65. She hit her 13th fifty. Notably, she also surpassed 300 fours (304). Versus SL-W, Shafali has amassed 340 runs from 12 games at 34 (SR: 134.48), as per ESPNcricinfo. She recorded her 2nd fifty.
Do you know?
2nd successive fifty for Shafali in this series
Shafali starred in India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd WT20I in Visakhapatnam. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 129, with Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues adding a 50-plus stand. Shafali returned unbeaten on 69 off 34 balls.