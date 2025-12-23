Shafali Verma records her career-best WT20I score at home 

Star batter Shafali Verma starred in India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd WT20I in Visakhapatnam. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 129, with Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues adding a 50-plus stand. Shafali, who returned unbeaten, recorded her career-best WT20I score at home. Earlier, a concerted bowling effort helped India restrict the Lankans to 128/9 in 20 overs.

Chase A straightforward chase for India In a straightforward run-chase, Shafali and Smriti Mandhana maintained a run-rate of nearly 10 in the first three overs. However, off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari gave SL their first breakthrough in Mandhana (14). Rodrigues joined Shafali, who tore SL's bowling attack apart from the other end. Although the former departed following a blazing knock, Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur brought India home in 11.5 overs.

Knock Shafali returns unbeaten on 69 Shafali dominated the chase right from the outset. She continued to display her blazing strokes all around the ground. She added 58 runs (27 balls) and 30 runs (13 balls) with Rodrigues and Harmanpreet, respectively. While Rodrigues and Harmanpreet departed toward the end, Shafali returned unbeaten on 69 off 34 balls. Her knock had 11 fours and a six.