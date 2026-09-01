Duleep Trophy: Mohamed Shami, Mukesh Kumar put East Zone ahead

Shami delivered a stellar performance with figures of 3/56 in 16 overs, adding to his two wickets in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Mukesh was equally impressive, taking four wickets for just 44 runs in his 12 overs. His excellent bowling display helped him conclude with seven wickets overall.

Notably, both teams were dismissed for identical scores of 266 runs in their first innings, turning this match into a battle of second-innings supremacy.