Duleep Trophy: Mohamed Shami, Mukesh Kumar put East Zone ahead
What's the story
Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar's stellar bowling performances gave East Zone impetus in the Duleep Trophy Semifinal 1. The duo helped their team bowl out Central Zone for just 158 runs on Day 3 of the match at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. With a target of 159 runs to chase, East Zone are now just a step away from securing their spot in the final.
Bowling highlights
Shami, Mukesh share seven wickets
Shami delivered a stellar performance with figures of 3/56 in 16 overs, adding to his two wickets in the first innings.
Meanwhile, Mukesh was equally impressive, taking four wickets for just 44 runs in his 12 overs. His excellent bowling display helped him conclude with seven wickets overall.
Notably, both teams were dismissed for identical scores of 266 runs in their first innings, turning this match into a battle of second-innings supremacy.
Shami
Shami races past 380 FC wickets
Shami continues his quest for a comeback to the national side. He hasn't played international cricket since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
The right-arm seamer now has 382 wickets from 99 First-Class games at an average of around 26. His tally includes 15 fifers and two match hauls of 10 wickets.
Shami's snub despite his performances in the domestic circuit has been a bone of contention.
Information
Returns of Mukesh
On the other hand, Mukesh concluded the Duleep Trophy semi-final with seven wickets. He took 1/9 and 1/8 in the quarter-final. North East Zone. The right-arm pacer has raced to 230 wickets from 59 FC games at an average of around 22.