Ajit Agarkar reveals why Mohammed Shami missed England, Australia tours

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, has clarified why Mohammed Shami was left out of the England series and the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The decision was primarily based on fitness concerns. However, Shami had expressed his willingness to play, saying his participation in domestic matches proves his fitness level. Here are further details.

Career update Shami's recent performances and injury Shami's most recent international appearance was in the Champions Trophy final. He then played nine IPL matches before an injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament. After a three-month hiatus from cricket, he returned to action in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone against North Zone but only managed to take one wicket in 34 overs. Despite his fitness and form being questioned, Shami was not picked for Australia's ODI series squad.

Player's defense Shami's response to fitness concerns In response to the fitness concerns, Shami said, "Selection isn't in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I don't need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket." At the NDTV World Summit on Friday, Agarkar responded to Shami's comments.

Selector's remarks Agarkar responds to Shami's comments Agarkar said, "If he says that to me, I will answer that. If I read what he said, I will give him a call. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months." He further clarified, "If he were fit, he would have been on that plane to England. The domestic season has just started and we will see if he is fit enough."