PCB appoints Test captain Shan Masood as cricket consultant: Details

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed its current Test captain Shan Masood as a Consultant for International Cricket and Player Affairs. The role is likely to be upgraded to Director of International Cricket, a senior administrative position in most cricket boards. However, the PCB did not clarify if this would mean Masood stepping down from his role as an international cricketer or Test captain.

Future prospects Masood's role yet to be defined The PCB is currently looking for a replacement for the Director of International Cricket position, with applications closing on November 2. ESPNcricinfo understands that Masood could eventually take over this role, albeit on an interim basis for now. The previous holder of this position was Usman Wahla, who was appointed in May 2023 but suspended from his duties in September.

Uncertainty persists Official statement on Masood's new role The PCB's official statement on Masood's new role is vague, not mentioning his specific responsibilities or how long he will be in this position. It also doesn't clarify how it will affect his status as captain and player. The announcement comes just after the end of Pakistan's Test series against South Africa, which ended in a draw with Masood being the joint-highest scorer for Pakistan.

Leadership scrutiny Test record under Masood Masood has been Pakistan's Test captain for over two years, a period marked by criticism of his leadership. He has led the team to just one Test series victory - against England last winter. His record includes 10 losses and four wins, with a drawn series at home against West Indies and whitewashes in Australia (3-0) and South Africa (2-0).

Future implications Potential conflicts of interest in Masood's new role Masood's appointment as a consultant is unprecedented and raises questions about his future as a player. It could also lead to potential conflicts of interest, with an active cricketer overseeing the affairs of players who are either under or alongside him. Pakistan's next Test assignments include two-match series against Bangladesh and West Indies next year, followed by a three-match tour of England in August 2026.