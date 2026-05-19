Shan Masood slams his maiden Test fifty in Bangladesh: Stats

Masood came to the middle after opener Abdullah Fazal departed in the 11th over. Pakistan soon lost Azan Awais as well. From 41/2, Masood and Babar took the visitors past 130. The 92-run stand was finally broken by Taijul Islam, who dismissed Babar for 47. In less than 10 overs, Islam also removed Masood, who added a 116-ball 71 (8 fours).

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Masood raced to his maiden Test half-century in Bangladesh. Overall, this was his 14th fifty in the format. The Pakistan skipper, who also has six tons, has raced to 2,653 runs from 46 Tests (88 innings) at an average of 30.49. Notably, 308 of those runs have come against Bangladesh at 34.22. He owns three 50-plus scores in this regard.