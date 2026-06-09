1st ODI: Shanto, Tanzid hammer half-centuries against Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh stars Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan made their bats talk in the opening ODI against Australia at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After being asked to bat first, the Tigers started slowly but quickly gained momentum with aggressive batting from the duo. Both batters made fifties before being dismissed. Let's have a look at their performance and stats.
Match progress
Tanzid counterattacks impressively; Shanto plays anchor
Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan for just five runs in the second over, with Nathan Ellis drawing the first blood for the Aussies. However, Tanzid counterattacked impressively, taking on the Australian bowlers from the start. He also added a vital 96-run partnership with Shanto to put Bangladesh firmly in control of the match. The latter played a steady knock and reached his half-century off 65 balls. While Tanzid fell to Ellis, Matt Renshaw sent Shanto back.
Tanzid
Eighth 50-plus score in ODIs for Tanzid
Tanzid scored a quick-fire 54 off 44 balls with seven fours and a six. According to ESPNcricinfo, the opener raced to his eighth 50-plus score in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, also has a ton in the format. Across 35ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 866 runs at an average of 26.24. His strike rate is over 100 (104.21). He owns 90 runs across two outings against the Aussies.
Shanto
2,000 ODI runs loading for Shanto
Shanto departed for 67 off 86 balls, having hit nine boundaries and a six. The southpaw raced to his 12th half-century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes four tons. Across 65 matches, the Bangladesh batter now has 1,981 runs at an average of 33.01. He has a strike rate of 78.11. His two outings against the Aussies have resulted in 112 runs at an average of 56.