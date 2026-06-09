1st ODI: Shanto, Tanzid hammer half-centuries against Australia

Tanzid

Eighth 50-plus score in ODIs for Tanzid

Tanzid scored a quick-fire 54 off 44 balls with seven fours and a six. According to ESPNcricinfo, the opener raced to his eighth 50-plus score in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, also has a ton in the format. Across 35ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 866 runs at an average of 26.24. His strike rate is over 100 (104.21). He owns 90 runs across two outings against the Aussies.