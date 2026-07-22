Sherfane Rutherford records his ninth 50-plus score in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
A stellar fifty from Sherfane Rutherford's blade helped West Indies clinch a thrilling two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI in Barbados. Despite losing both openers early, West Indies managed to chase down the target of 269 runs with 15 balls to spare. Rutherford recorded a vital partnership with Shimron Hetmyer, who also scored a half-century. Though WI prevailed in this contest, they lost the series 2-3.
Match highlights
Hetmyer, Rutherford guide WI to victory
Each of WI's top-four batters breached the 20-run mark, but none were able to convert their starts.
With the scorecard reading 123/4, Hetmyer was joined by Rutherford.
They subsequently recorded a 95-run partnership, which proved instrumental in WI's victory.
Rutherford, who looked watchful early on, later shifted gears and brought the required run rate down.
The match further saw some twists and turns as West Indies went from 218/4 to 248/8.
With 21 runs still needed for victory, Hetmyer kept his composure and guided his team home with an unbeaten 69-run knock.
Stats
Rutherford's 2nd ODI fifty versus NZ
Rutherford made 61 off 58 balls, a knock laced with two fours and five sixes.
This was his eighth fifty across 29 ODIs as the southpaw also boasts a hundred.
Rutherford now owns 849 ODI runs for West Indies at 38.59, as per Cricinfo. His strike rate is 99.29.
188 of his runs have come across eight games against the Kiwis at 26.85 (50s: 2).
Game dynamics
New Zealand post a strong total
Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 268/9 with contributions from Tom Latham (69), Nick Kelly (64), and Will Young (56).
The visitors looked set for a bigger total at one stage but were pulled back by disciplined West Indies bowling.
Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 2/38.