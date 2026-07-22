Sherfane Rutherford records his ninth 50-plus score in ODIs: Stats 

Each of WI's top-four batters breached the 20-run mark, but none were able to convert their starts.

With the scorecard reading 123/4, Hetmyer was joined by Rutherford.

They subsequently recorded a 95-run partnership, which proved instrumental in WI's victory.

Rutherford, who looked watchful early on, later shifted gears and brought the required run rate down.

The match further saw some twists and turns as West Indies went from 218/4 to 248/8.

With 21 runs still needed for victory, Hetmyer kept his composure and guided his team home with an unbeaten 69-run knock.