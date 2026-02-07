T20 WC: Half-centurion Shimron Hetmyer breaks Chris Gayle's record

Shimron Hetmyer has etched his name in history by scoring the fastest half-century ever by a West Indies player in an ICC T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in just 22 balls against Scotland in his side's 2026 T20 WC opener at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The record was previously held by Chris Gayle , who had reached his half-century in 23 balls against Australia during the 2009 edition of the tournament. Here are further details.

Performance details Hetmyer powers West Indies to a strong total Hetmyer's explosive innings helped West Indies post a total of 182/5 against Scotland. The Caribbean side had a slow start, scoring 33 runs in the powerplay. Hetmyer, who arrived at three, then took charge of the innings, scoring runs at a brisk pace and keeping the scoreboard ticking. His efforts meant WI managed to score 116 runs in the last 10 overs. Sherfane Rutherford (26) and Rovman Powell (24) also contributed significantly to their total.

Record holder Yuvraj Singh holds the overall record While Hetmyer's innings is a new high for West Indies in T20 World Cups, the overall record for the fastest fifty in the tourney is still held by India's Yuvraj Singh. He had scored a blistering 12-ball half-century against England during the inaugural tournament in 2007. Notably, Gayle's 17-ball 50 against South Africa in 2015 remains the fastest by a West Indies player across all T20Is.

Stats A look at Hetmyer's stats Hetmyer departed for a quick-fire 64 runs off just 36 balls, a knock laced with two fours and six sixes. The left-handed dasher now has eight fifties in T20I cricket. His latest effort has taken his tally to 1,409 runs from 76 games at 23.48 (SR: 134.96). 191 of his runs have come across six T20 WC matches at 38.20 (50s: 2).

