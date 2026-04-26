Shivam Dube goes past 2,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Chennai Super Kings dasher Shivam Dube has crossed the 2,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The southpaw achieved this feat with his 13th run in Match 37 of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dube was eventually dismissed for a 17-ball 22 (3 fours, 1 six). Here we decode his stats in the league.

Career trajectory Dube has played for 3 IPL teams Dube started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 but managed to score only 169 runs in two seasons. He was then picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2021, but his form continued to dip. However, CSK showed faith in Dube a year later, and the left-handed batsman has been a vital part of the team ever since.

Numbers 10 fifties in the league As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube has raced to 2,009 runs across 87 IPL games (83 innings), averaging 30.90. His tally includes 10 fifties and a strike rate of 143.70. 1,610 of his runs have come for CSK at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of 150.46. No other batter with 1,000-plus IPL runs for CSK has a 140-plus strike rate.

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