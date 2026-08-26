Why BCB denied Shoriful Islam NOC for county cricket
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to give fast bowler Shoriful Islam a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a County Championship stint with Kent. BCB officials said the decision was taken due to concerns over Shoriful's international commitments and workload in the coming months. "Shoriful was not given NOC considering his workload and upcoming international assignments," Shahriar Nafees, BCB's cricket operation in-charge, told Cricbuzz.
Fitness worries
Concern over Shoriful's recovery from hamstring injury
Nafees further explained that Shoriful plays all formats of the game and is just recovering from a hamstring injury.
He said, "If we give him an NOC for 4 county matches, the amount of pressure that will put on his body, we're concerned he might not be fully fit for all those (international) matches."
Training emphasis
BCB prioritizing training over county matches for Shoriful
Nafees stressed that the team management and medical department believe it's more important for Shoriful to train rather than play right now.
He said, "It's more important for him to train rather than play, and be fit and ready for the international matches."
This comes as part of BCB's strategy to ensure players are in top shape for upcoming international games.
Different decision
Khaled gets NOC, highlighting BCB's case-by-case approach
Interestingly, while Shoriful's request was denied, another pacer, Khaled Ahmed, has been given an NOC to play in the county after Kent's approach.
Nafees explained this decision by saying Khaled is fully fit and hasn't played too many matches recently.
BCB has a case-by-case approach in terms of granting NOCs for county cricket stints.