3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam makes records with 6/48 versus Australia

Bowling

A solid effort from the pacer

Shoriful was introduced in the 5th over and he struck twice. He removed Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw to leave Australia in a spot of bother. After bowling 4 overs in his 1st spell, he returned back in the 24th over and broke a 50-plus stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. In his 4th spell of the contest, Shoriful rattled Australia by dismissing Oliver Peake and Xavier Bartlett in the 46th over. In his final over, he removed Ben Dwarshuis.