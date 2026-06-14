3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam makes records with 6/48 versus Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team pacer Shoriful Islam put in a shift in the 3rd and final ODI versus Australia in Dhaka on Sunday. He claimed six wickets for 48 runs from his 10 overs which included a maiden. Shoriful almost pulled off a stunning win for Bangladesh after Cooper Connolly's exploits. Australia held on for a nervy one-wicket win in a chase of 275. Earlier Bangladesh scored 274/5 in 50 overs.
Bowling
A solid effort from the pacer
Shoriful was introduced in the 5th over and he struck twice. He removed Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw to leave Australia in a spot of bother. After bowling 4 overs in his 1st spell, he returned back in the 24th over and broke a 50-plus stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. In his 4th spell of the contest, Shoriful rattled Australia by dismissing Oliver Peake and Xavier Bartlett in the 46th over. In his final over, he removed Ben Dwarshuis.
Numbers
Shoriful enters record books with 6/48
Shoriful (6/48) now owns 69 ODI wickets from 44 matches at 26.56. He recorded his career-best ODI figures. He also bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Notably, he is now the 5th Bangladesh bowler to claim six wickets in an ODI after Mashrafe Mortaza (6/26), Rubel Hossain (6/26), Rishad Hossain (6/35) and Mustafizur Rahman (6/43). As per ESPNcricinfo, Shoriful also recorded the best figures for Bangladesh versus Australia in ODIs. He is also the 1st bowler in BAN-AUS ODIs with six wickets in a match.