India's Shree Charani and Prema Rawat floor Pakistan Women: Stats

Pakistan openers added 27 runs before Shafali Verma broke the stand by dismissing Muneeba Ali.

In the 6th over, Charani struck twice, reducing PAK-W to 29/3. She got the wickets of Gull Feroza and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

In the 8th over, Charani completed here three-fer with Ayesha Zafar's scalp.

Rawat joined the party and got Sadaf Shamas before she bagged two more scalps late on.