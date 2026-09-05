India's Shree Charani and Prema Rawat floor Pakistan Women: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team bowlers Shree Charani and Prema Rawat shared six wickets between them against Pakistan in a crucial Group A contest of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday. The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India bowled Pakistan out for a sorry 55 in 18.1 overs. Both Charani and Rawat claimed respective three-fers for IND-W.
Bowling
Charani and Rawat keep PAK-W at bay
Pakistan openers added 27 runs before Shafali Verma broke the stand by dismissing Muneeba Ali.
In the 6th over, Charani struck twice, reducing PAK-W to 29/3. She got the wickets of Gull Feroza and Shawaal Zulfiqar.
In the 8th over, Charani completed here three-fer with Ayesha Zafar's scalp.
Rawat joined the party and got Sadaf Shamas before she bagged two more scalps late on.
Charani
Charani gets to 49 wickets in WT20Is
Charani bowled four overs and claimed 3/7. She now owns 7 wickets in the ongoing tournament from three matches.
Playing her 28th WT20I match for India, Charani has raced to 49 wickets at 14.59.
As per Cricinfo, in 2 matches against PAK-W, Charani has picked six scalps at 4.66.
Charani has amassed 34 scalps in the 2026 calendar year from 18 matches at 12.52.
Information
Rawat picks her maiden three-fer in WT20Is
Rawat picked her maiden three-fer in WT20Is. She bowled 4 overs and claimed 3/9. In four matches for IND-W, she owns 5 scalps at 10.6. Before this, she picked two wickets against Hong Kong Women.