Shree Charani scripts history on Women's T20 World Cup debut

Chase

Charani's crucial middle-over spell

Pakistan made an ideal start, scoring 52/1 in the Powerplay. However, their innings derailed after Deepti dismissed Ayesha Zafar in the seventh over. Charani then removed Saria Jabeen and Natalia Pervaiz, which reduced Pakistan to 79/6. While Charani took her third wicket in the form of Rameen Shamim, Deepti cleaned up the tail. The Indian spinner took 3/21 in four overs.