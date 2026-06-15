Shree Charani scripts history on Women's T20 World Cup debut
What's the story
Spinner Shree Charani starred with a three-fer in India's 64-run win over Pakistan in their 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener. Chasing 171, Pakistan were bowled out for 106 despite starting well. While Deepti Sharma took a historic fifer, Charani concluded with returns of 3/21. According to Cricbuzz, the latter now has the third-best bowling figures for India on WT20 World Cup debut.
Chase
Charani's crucial middle-over spell
Pakistan made an ideal start, scoring 52/1 in the Powerplay. However, their innings derailed after Deepti dismissed Ayesha Zafar in the seventh over. Charani then removed Saria Jabeen and Natalia Pervaiz, which reduced Pakistan to 79/6. While Charani took her third wicket in the form of Rameen Shamim, Deepti cleaned up the tail. The Indian spinner took 3/21 in four overs.
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Charani joins these names
Charani, who played her first WT20I last year, now has the third-best bowling figures for India on WT20 World Cup debut. As per Cricbuzz, she is only behind Diana David (4/27 vs NZ, 2010) and Dayalan Hemalatha (2/26 vs NZ, 2018).
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Over 30 wickets in WT20Is
Charani, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has become India's wicket-taker in the shortest format. In 21 WT20Is, she has raced to 31 wickets at an average of 18.9. Her economy rate is under eight (7.52).