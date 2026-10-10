Lockie Ferguson praises Shreyas Iyer's leadership ahead of IND-NZ series
What's the story
New Zealand pacer and Punjab Kings teammate of Shreyas Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, has praised the latter's leadership skills. The praise comes as India prepare for a one-and-a-half-month all-format tour of New Zealand, starting with a five-match T20I series. Ferguson lauded Iyer's calm demeanor and clear communication style during an interaction organized by Sony Sports.
Leadership qualities
'Best captains I've played under have been really consistent'
Ferguson said, "The best captains I've played under have been really consistent and don't ride the ups and downs of the game."
He noted that Iyer is calm, speaks clearly, has a clear plan, and provides feedback while respecting individual strengths.
Ferguson added that these are the qualities one looks for in a captain as they ensure support regardless of outcomes.
Pressure management
'External pressures of leading India'
Ferguson also praised Iyer for his ability to handle the external pressures of leading India.
He said, "It can be difficult with the external pressures that come with playing for India, but he seems to have found a clear way to interact with fans while staying humble and consistent with his process."
Ferguson added that he enjoys Iyer's unique style of playing and captaining.
Team evolution
Batting depth post Kohli, Sharma era
Ferguson also expressed his admiration for India's current batting depth.
He noted players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Iyer have helped India transition after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format post-2024 T20 World Cup.
Ferguson credited IPL for creating intense competition for spots in the national team.
New talent
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise in T20Is
Ferguson also spoke highly of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves since his inclusion in India's T20I squad.
He said, "He's a high-quality player. We had some games against him in the IPL and, clearly, he's an amazing talent."
Ferguson added that it would be an exciting opportunity for Sooryavanshi to experience cricket conditions in New Zealand.
Information
India's all-format tour of NZ
Iyer will lead India in the five-match T20I series, which gets underway on October 22. The T20Is will be followed by five ODIs, starting November 1, and two Tests, with the first of those beginning on November 19.