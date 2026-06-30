Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play against England? Shreyas Iyer responds
What's the story
Captain Shreyas Iyer is tight-lipped on the potential debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's upcoming T20I series against England. The question has been doing the rounds ever since India resumed white-ball cricket earlier this month. Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, had a stellar IPL 2026 season and earned his first senior India call-up. However, he didn't feature in the two-match Ireland series.
Captain's response
Iyer on Sooryavanshi's chances of playing
On the eve of the 1st T20I against England at Chester-le-Street, Iyer was asked about Sooryavanshi's potential debut. In the pre-match press conference, the Indian captain said, "Our hands are tied. This is very private. We can't let everyone know what combination we are going to play because the opponents would also find out." He added that Sooryavanshi is a brilliant prodigy who will perform well whenever he gets an opportunity to play.
Demand escalates
Demand for Sooryavanshi's inclusion
The demand for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the team has only grown louder after India's shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat in Ireland. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is among those who have been pushing the selectors to give the teenager a chance. However, it will have to come at the expense of disturbing India's successful top order - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson.
Coach's statement
Ryan ten Doeschate on Sooryavanshi's readiness
Before leaving Belfast, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had admitted that Sooryavanshi is ready for the top level. However, he also stressed that the young player would have to wait for his chance as India continues to stick with its established hierarchy. The Bihar-born player has been one of India's most promising young talents after two impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.
Record
Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest debutant
Sooryavanshi (15y 95d*) is closing in on becoming India's youngest-ever player in international cricket. As of now, Sachin Tendulkar remains India's youngest debutant in both Tests and ODIs. He made his international debut in the 1981 Karachi Test against Pakistan, aged 16 years and 205 days. Over a month later, Tendulkar made his ODI debut (16y 238d). Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is India's youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut in 2017 (18 years and 80 days).