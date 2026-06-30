Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play against England? Shreyas Iyer responds

Captain's response

Iyer on Sooryavanshi's chances of playing

On the eve of the 1st T20I against England at Chester-le-Street, Iyer was asked about Sooryavanshi's potential debut. In the pre-match press conference, the Indian captain said, "Our hands are tied. This is very private. We can't let everyone know what combination we are going to play because the opponents would also find out." He added that Sooryavanshi is a brilliant prodigy who will perform well whenever he gets an opportunity to play.