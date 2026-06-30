'Depressing': Shreyas Iyer on India's T20I series loss to Ireland
What's the story
India's T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, has called the team's 2-0 series defeat against Ireland "depressing." He admitted that his side was outplayed in all aspects and struggled to adapt to the unique conditions in Belfast. However, with a new challenge from England ahead, Iyer is confident they have learned their lessons and are ready for the five-match series.
Series analysis
'Depressing' showing against Ireland: Iyer
"It wasn't embarrassing, but it was depressing for us because we definitely didn't expect Ireland to play that well," Iyer said on the eve of the first T20I at Chester-le-Street. He praised Ireland's performance, saying they outplayed India in every department and had brilliant strategies for the ground dimensions. "We fell short in terms of analyzing and planning the ground and the dimensions," he added.
New challenge
Better prepared in England, says Iyer
Iyer stressed that the conditions in England are different, and he is confident India are better prepared this time. "A couple of us have played in England before, and we know the conditions, we know the ideas," he said. He dismissed claims that the shortcomings exposed in Belfast would stay with them, saying those shortcomings are no longer there.
Venue comparison
Chester-le-Street feels more familiar to India
Iyer compared the two venues, saying Chester-le-Street felt more familiar. He said, "I feel it's completely different because the Belfast ground definitely wasn't a stadium." He added that in Chester-le-Street, "the ground is flat, and you feel the vibe, you feel the stadium vibe." This familiarity with conditions gives India an edge going into this series against England.
Personal focus
Not worried about my form: Iyer
Despite a quiet series in Ireland, Iyer isn't worried about his own form. "Not at all," he said when asked if captaincy had added to the burden on his batting. The Indian batter insisted that he was timing the ball well in nets and believes runs will come. "I definitely believe in my instincts. I know how well I play under pressure," he said confidently.
Transition impact
Can England's quick transition affect them?
Iyer also downplayed fears that England's quick transition from the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand could affect their performance. "But the transition coming from a Test match and getting accustomed to a white ball, I think the majority of the players have been through that," he said. "It is not that it is a new thing for them."
Record
India's record against England in T20Is
Since their first encounter in 2007, India and England have clashed in 30 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 18 while England have prevailed on 12 occasions. Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last seven T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. On English soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against the Indian side.