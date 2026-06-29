Ireland outplayed India in T20I series: Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that the team was outperformed by Ireland in the recently concluded two-match series. The Indian team suffered a historic 0-2 defeat in a series that marked their first-ever international series loss against Ireland. Ireland won the first match by 34 runs and clinched the second one by just one run, completing a remarkable series victory over India.
Acknowledgment
'Not a great series, but kudos to them'
Iyer, who was appointed captain just a few days ago, praised the Irish team for their exceptional understanding of the conditions and execution of strategies. "Not a great series but kudos to them for the way they played," he said during the post-series presentation ceremony. He also commended Ireland's bowlers for their phenomenal execution, admitting that they outplayed India in that department.
Reflection
Iyer reflects on India's performance
Iyer also reflected on India's performance, particularly the batting unit's struggle to adapt to the challenging conditions. "Absolutely. I feel the bowlers, they were phenomenal in terms of their executions today. But we fell a bit short in our batting," he said. He emphasized that India failed to assess the surface correctly and convert singles into twos, which were key factors behind their defeat.
Match details
Jai Moondra's brilliance sinks India
India's chase fell apart when Jai Moondra, a software engineer from Rajasthan who plays for Ireland, took three wickets in quick succession. He dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for first-ball ducks before claiming Iyer's wicket as well. Despite Tilak Varma's fighting 55, India ended their innings at 153/9, falling short of the target of 155 set by Ireland.
Support
Iyer backs new faces in the squad
Despite the disappointing result, Iyer backed the new faces in the squad and expressed confidence they would benefit from the experience. "Prince has got great experience in the IPL and he carries that momentum over here as well. He has his own set of ideas and plans when it comes down to the ball," he said.