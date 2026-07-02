Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian captain with this T20I record

Match performance

Iyer's innings bolsters India

After the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Abhishek scored a blistering half-century. With India reduced to 6/2, Abhishek and Iyer put up an impressive 82-run stand for the third wicket. Once Abhishek perished, Iyer kept his calm and was part of two quality stands. He ended up scoring 68 runs off 47 balls (6 fours and 1 six) before Saqib Mahmood dismissed him.