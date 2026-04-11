Shreyas Iyer records his 5th IPL fifty against SRH: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team chased down a massive target of 220 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) , winning by six wickets at Mullanpur. The victory was led by captain Shreyas Iyer , who played a stellar innings of an unbeaten 69 to guide his team home with seven balls to spare. Here's more.

Knock Iyer smashes unbeaten 69 In the chase of 220, PBKS responded through Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who added a 99-run partnership to keep their chase on track. After Arya fell for a blistering 57 off just 20 balls, Prabhsimran also got out for 51. PBKS were 128/3 at one stage before Iyer and Nehal Wadhera added 69 runs for the 4th wicket. Iyer played a captain's knock to guide his side home. He showed his character once again with another pivotal effort.

Stats 29th fifty in the IPL for Iyer; 5th against SRH Iyer remained unbeaten on 69 runs off 33 balls. He smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes. With this effort, Iyer has raced to 636 runs against SRH in 20 IPL games at an average of 42.40. He owns 5 fifties with his strike rate being 137.06. Overall in the IPL, Iyer has amassed 3,868 runs from 137 matches (135 innings). The player averages 34.84 (SR: 134.72). He has hit 29 fifties. Iyer has smoked 162 sixes and 323 fours.

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