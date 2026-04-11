IPL 2026, unbeaten Punjab Kings defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key stats

Despite putting on a mammoth total of 219 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The highlight of SRH's innings in New Chandigarh was Abhishek Sharma's blistering knock of 78 runs off just 28 balls. In response, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh laid the foundation. Skipper Shreyas Iyer then helped his side complete the chase.

PP overs 105 runs for SRH in the powerplay Batting first after losing the toss, SRH got off to a blistering start. Abhishek and Travis Head attacked the bowlers from the word go. Abhishek took on Arshdeep Singh in the third over, scoring 20 runs and putting pressure on Punjab's bowling attack. He reached his half-century in just 18 balls, hitting two back-to-back sixes off Vijaykumar Vyshak in the fifth over. After six overs, SRH were 105/0. Abhishek managed 66 off 22 balls. Head scored 31 off 15 balls.

Record SRH make record in the PP overs For the third time in IPL history, SRH recorded a 100-plus score in overs 1-6 in the IPL. Before this, they did so twice in the 2024 season. SRH now hold the top three scores inside the PP overs. 100-plus scores in overs 1-6 in the IPL: 125/0 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024 107/0 - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024 105/0 - SRH vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026 105/0 - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017 100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2014

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Partnership highlights 5th century-plus stand for Abhishek and Head in SRH colors Abhishek and Head added 120 runs for the opening wicket. Head perished for 38 runs in the 9th over and Abhishek too departed in the same over. The 120-run stand between Abhishek and Head became their fifth 100-plus partnership in IPL history. This was also their 2nd century-plus stand against PBKS. Notably, former SRH ace David Warner owns the most 100-plus stands for SRH (12). He is followed by Shukhar Dhawan, who was involved in 10 century-plus stands.

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Records Notable records made by Abhishek Abhishek scored 66 runs in the first six overs, the second-highest by an SRH batter in this phase. He also equaled the record for most sixes in a powerplay with seven, previously held by Sanath Jayasuriya, Jos Buttler and Bairstow. Abhishek also became the first player ever to score five IPL fifties in less than 20 balls, as per Cricbuzz.

Fifty 10th IPL fifty from Abhishek's blade Abhishek eventually departed for 74 off 28 balls, smashing five fours and eight sixes. With his latest efforts, Abhishek got to 1,945 runs from 81 IPL games at 27.39. The tally includes 10 fifties, one hundred, and a strike rate of 165.81. As per ESPNcricinfo, 308 of his runs have come against PBKS at 55.42. His strike in this regard goes up to a jaw-dropping 206.38. Abhishek's scores in the ongoing season read 7, 48, 0, and 74.

Information Abhishek surpasses 500 fours in T20s Overall, in T20 cricket, Abhishek recorded his 41st score of 50 or more. The tally includes eight tons. He owns 5,370 runs across 185 matches in the format at 32.54. His strike rate is a brilliant 174.01. Notably, he surpassed 500 fours (502).

Do you know? Head races to 4,654 runs in T20s Head hit 38 off 23 balls with 5 fours and a six. The Aussie star owns 4,654 T20 runs from 178 matches (172 innings) at 30.02. 1,248 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 42 appearances at 33.72.

Summary Summary of the SRH innings SRH were 122/2 when Abhishek departed in the 9th over. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen added 47 runs for the 3rd wicket. Kishan scored a 17-ball 27. After his dismissal, Klaasen and Aniket Verma added 26 runs. Verma scored a 9-ball 18. It was Klaasen's effort of 39 which helped SRH get to 219. For PBKS, Arshdeep picked 2/50 from 4 overs. Shashank Singh bowled three overs and picked 2/20.

Information A look at Klaasen's numbers Klaasen scored 39 runs off 33 balls. In 53 IPL games, he owns 1,664 runs from 49 innings at 40.58. Against PBKS, Klaasen has 111 runs from 5 matches at 37. Overall in T20s, he owns 6,370 runs from 280 matches (257 innings) at 31.53.

Arshdeep Arshdeep races to 99 IPL wickets After going wicketless in his 1st two outings, PBKS pacer opened his account for the season with 2/50 from 4 overs. Playing his 198th T20, Arshdeep has claimed 258 scalps at 23.17. In the IPL, the pacer owns 99 scalps at 27.46. Versus SRH, he owns 17 wickets from 12 appearances at 22.41.

Chase How did the chase pan out? PBKS openers Arya and Prabhsimran added 99 runs for the 1st wicket. 93 of these runs came in the powerplay overs. Arya perished for a fine 20-ball 57. He smashed a 16-ball fifty. Prabhsimran went on to score 51 off 25 balls. PBKS were 128/3 at one stage before skipper Iyer added 69 runs alongside Nehal Wadhera. It was Iyer's blazing unbeaten fifty that guided PBKS past SRH.

Arya Arya enters record books As per Cricbuzz, Arya now owns the 2nd-fastest IPL fifty for PBKS in terms of balls. He broke Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball effort in 2020. Batsmen with fastest 50s for PBKS (by balls faced): 14 - KL Rahul vs DC, Mohali, 2018 16 - Priyansh Arya vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026 17 - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, Dubai, 2020 18 - Prabhsimran Singh vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

Arya stats 3rd IPL fifty for Arya; 7th overall in T20s A total of 5 fours and 5 sixes flew from Arya's bat. He consumed 20 balls. In 20 IPL matches, Arya has raced to 578 runs at 28.90. This was his 3rd IPL fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate reads 190.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arya now owns 1,422 runs overall in T20s from 49 matches at 29.62. He hammered his 7th fifty (100s: 2).

Singh Prabhsimran Singh hammers his 8th half-century in IPL Prabhsimran's 51-run knock had 4 sixes and 4 fours. He struck at 204. Prabhsimran now owns 1,436 runs from 55 IPL matches at 26.59. This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1). Against SRH, Prabhsimran has 209 runs from 8 matches at 26.12 (50s: 2). Overall in T20s, Prabhsimran has amassed 3,286 runs at 31. He clocked his 22nd fifty (100s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer 5th fifty for Iyer against SRH Iyer remained unbeaten on 69 runs off 33 balls. He smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes. With this effort, Iyer raced to 636 runs against SRH in 20 IPL games at an average of 42.40. He owns 5 fifties with his strike rate being 137.06. Overall in the IPL, Iyer has amassed 3,868 runs from 137 matches (135 innings). The player averages 34.84 (SR: 134.72). He has hit 29 fifties. Iyer has smoked 162 sixes and 323 fours.

Do you know? Iyer slams his 45th fifty in T20s Overall in T20s, Iyer now has 6,715 runs from 244 matches (237 innings) at 34.43. He hammered his 45th T20 fifty (100s: 3). Iyer is closing in on 300 T20 sixes (296).

PBKS PBKS make these records PBKS have chased down their 10th score of 200-plus in the IPL, becoming the 1st side to do so. Teams chasing down 200-plus targets most often (IPL): 10 - PBKS 6 - MI 5 - RR Notably, the Kings also recorded their 2nd-highest chase in IPL history. Highest targets chased down by PBKS: 262 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024 220 vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026 210 vs CSK, Chennai, 2026