Indian captain Shreyas Iyer slams his 11th T20I half-century: Stats

Asked to bat, India lost both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson within four overs.

Ishan, who came at No. 3, launched a fitting counter-attack thereafter. Iyer duly supported him with pivotal boundaries.

While Ishan raced to his half-century, Iyer took Michael Bracewell to the cleaners in the ninth over.

The Indian captain, who was dropped early on, reached his half-century off 22 balls.