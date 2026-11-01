Indian captain Shreyas Iyer slams his 11th T20I half-century: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer led India from the front in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Iyer smashed a 23-ball 50, powering the Men in Blue to 191/8 in 20 overs. He shared a crucial 93-run stand with Ishan Kishan after the visitors were down to 19/2 in the fourth over. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Iyer leads from the front
Asked to bat, India lost both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson within four overs.
Ishan, who came at No. 3, launched a fitting counter-attack thereafter. Iyer duly supported him with pivotal boundaries.
While Ishan raced to his half-century, Iyer took Michael Bracewell to the cleaners in the ninth over.
The Indian captain, who was dropped early on, reached his half-century off 22 balls.
Information
Iyer departs on 50
Iyer brought up his half-century with a boundary off Nathan Smith in the 12th over. However, he was caught by Tim Seifert on the very next ball. Iyer smashed 50 off 23 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
Iyer's 11th T20I fifty
According to Cricinfo, Iyer completed his 11th half-century in T20Is. He also owns a ton.
The Indian skipper has raced to 1,820 runs from 77 T20Is (73 innings) at an average of 31.37. He has a strike rate of 142.07.
Since becoming India's captain, the right-handed batter has scored 716 runs from 26 T20Is with a strike rate of 152.34.
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A look at his T20 numbers
Overall, Iyer raced to his 51st half-century in T20 cricket. He also owns five tons. In 280 T20s, the Indian captain has racked up 7,792 runs at a strike rate of around 140.