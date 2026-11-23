Gill pointed to the flattening pitch and the ball losing its hardness early as major factors that hindered India's chances of taking 20 wickets.

He said, "When we started playing the Test match, we thought there would be a lot more in the wicket. Days three, four and five just got flatter and flatter."

Gill also revealed that the ball became soft within 30 overs, making it difficult for bowlers to generate enough movement or carry off the surface.