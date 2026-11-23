Should saliva on ball be allowed again? Shubman Gill opines
What's the story
After India's draw against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington, Shubman Gill suggested teams should be allowed to use saliva again. The India skipper expressed his disappointment over the lack of a result in Wellington but said there was nothing more they could have done on a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers. Notably, the ICC banned using saliva to shine the ball during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pitch analysis
Gill on flat pitch
Gill pointed to the flattening pitch and the ball losing its hardness early as major factors that hindered India's chances of taking 20 wickets.
He said, "When we started playing the Test match, we thought there would be a lot more in the wicket. Days three, four and five just got flatter and flatter."
Gill also revealed that the ball became soft within 30 overs, making it difficult for bowlers to generate enough movement or carry off the surface.
Saliva debate
Gill calls for saliva rule change
Gill also questioned why the use of saliva, banned during the COVID-19 pandemic, is still not allowed.
"I don't understand one thing: it's been so long since COVID-19, why hasn't the ball been allowed to be shined with saliva yet? We are way past COVID times. I do believe teams should be allowed to use saliva," he said.
Match summary
How the match panned out
Electing to field, India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 early on. However, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) powered the Kiwis to 368.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand.
They were 239/5 with 15 overs to go when the two captains shook hands.
Information
Use of saliva on cricket ball
Traditionally, saliva has been used by fast bowlers to maintain the shine of one side of an old ball, allowing it to reverse swing. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a ban on saliva usage to shine the ball. After a two-year period, the ban was made permanent.