3 ODI feats Shubman Gill can accomplish in 2026

Gill's last ODI outing resulted in a world-record 223* against the West Indies.

India are scheduled to play nine more ODIs this year (1 vs WI, 5 vs New Zealand, and 3 vs Sri Lanka).

As mentioned, Gill's 894 runs this year have come at an average of 127.71.

He could become just the second batter after Virat Kohli to end a year with 1,000-plus runs at a 100-plus average.

In 2018, Kohli tallied 1,202 runs at 133.55.