3 ODI feats Shubman Gill can accomplish in 2026
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has been on a record-breaking spree in ODIs this year. He is the leading run-scorer in the format with 894 runs at an astonishing average of 127.71 from 11 matches. His tally includes three centuries and five half-centuries at a strike rate of 119.51, according to Cricinfo. As Gill has been in the form of his life, we look at the ODI feats he can accomplish by the end of this year.
#1
Gill can match Kohli's tally
Gill's last ODI outing resulted in a world-record 223* against the West Indies.
India are scheduled to play nine more ODIs this year (1 vs WI, 5 vs New Zealand, and 3 vs Sri Lanka).
As mentioned, Gill's 894 runs this year have come at an average of 127.71.
He could become just the second batter after Virat Kohli to end a year with 1,000-plus runs at a 100-plus average.
In 2018, Kohli tallied 1,202 runs at 133.55.
#2
Fastest to 4,000 ODI runs
Across 68 ODI innings, Gill currently owns 3,712 runs at 65.12.
He needs just 288 runs in his next 12 innings to become the fastest batter to complete 4,000 ODI runs.
Gill would break South Africa's Hashim Amla's record (81 innings).
Given Gill's golden run, he should reach this feat this year only.
Notably, the current Indian skipper is the joint-second fastest to 1,000 ODI runs, fastest to 2,000, and second-fastest to 3,000.
#3
Fastest to 1,000 ODI runs as captain
937 of Gill's ODI runs have come across 13 innings as a captain at an astonishing average of 93.70.
He needs 63 runs in his next three outings to become the fastest Indian and second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs as captain in terms of innings taken.
Gill could overtake Virat Kohli's tally of 17 innings. Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record (13 innings).