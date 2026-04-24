Shubman Gill completes 400 fours in IPL: Key stats

Gill scored a 24-ball 32 for GT against RCB. His knock had 2 fours and a six. He was part of a stunning 128-run stand alongside Sai Sudharsan for the opening wicket, helping GT set a strong foundation. Spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed Gill.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Gill, who has been among the most prolific batters in the cash-rich league, took 124 games to complete 400 fours (401). He also has 130 sixes in the tournament. Having made his IPL debut in 2018, Gill has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. Across 121 innings, he has scored 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02 (SR: 139.41).