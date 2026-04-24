Shubman Gill completes 400 fours in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill went on to complete 400 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill reached the landmark in Match 34 of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The first boundary from his blade helped the GT skipper complete 400 fours in the tournament. He became only the 17th player to do so. Here's more.
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Gill scores a 24-ball 32 versus RCB
Gill scored a 24-ball 32 for GT against RCB. His knock had 2 fours and a six. He was part of a stunning 128-run stand alongside Sai Sudharsan for the opening wicket, helping GT set a strong foundation. Spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed Gill.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Gill, who has been among the most prolific batters in the cash-rich league, took 124 games to complete 400 fours (401). He also has 130 sixes in the tournament. Having made his IPL debut in 2018, Gill has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. Across 121 innings, he has scored 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02 (SR: 139.41).
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Over 550 fours in T20s
Overall, Gill has more than 550 fours in T20 cricket (567), as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally also includes 182 sixes. The Indian batter has racked up 5,709 runs from 181 matches at a strike rate of nearly 140.