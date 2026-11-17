Seven batters, four pacers: India's line-up for 1st NZ Test
What's the story
Captain Shubman Gill has confirmed Team India's playing combination for the first Test against New Zealand, starting November 19 in Wellington. Gill said India will go with seven batters and four pacers for the series opener at Basin Reserve. The decision comes as India look to complete a hat-trick of series wins in New Zealand after winning both T20I and ODI series earlier.
Game plan
Plan to play seven proper batters, says Gill
"We plan to play seven proper batters in the Test series against New Zealand," Gill said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"We will be playing with four pacers for sure."
The captain also spoke about the young pace attack's impressive performance in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1.
He called it a "good headache" to have such strong fast bowlers at his disposal.
Player fitness
No dilemma on Rishabh Pant: Gill
Gill also addressed concerns over wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.
"There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests; he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia," Gill said.
This statement comes after some doubts were raised about Pant's performance in recent matches. He was also injured during the New Zealand A Tests.
Bowling strategy
Gill opens up on bowling attack
Gill also revealed his plans for India's bowling attack in the Test series.
He said, "We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck."
India are expected to field Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna in the 1st Test.
Information
Squad for Test series
India's squad for NZ Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar.