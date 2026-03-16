'Ultimate goal': Shubman Gill eyes 2027 ODI World Cup title

Past performance

Great opportunity for us, says Gill

Notably, Gill was adjudged the Best International Men's Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Gill said Team India's defeat in 2023 makes the upcoming tournament even more important. "We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in [the final] in India," he said. "To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us."