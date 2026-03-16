'Ultimate goal': Shubman Gill eyes 2027 ODI World Cup title
What's the story
Shubman Gill, India's ODI and Test captain, has set his sights on the 2027 50-over World Cup, calling it the "ultimate goal." The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Gill's ambition comes after India suffered a painful defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the tables have turned, with India winning three ICC titles in the last three years.
Past performance
Great opportunity for us, says Gill
Notably, Gill was adjudged the Best International Men's Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Gill said Team India's defeat in 2023 makes the upcoming tournament even more important. "We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in [the final] in India," he said. "To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us."
Trophy significance
Winning World Cup ultimate goal: Gill
Gill stressed that winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. "Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal," he said. "So obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind." Notably, Gill wasn't part of India's recent T20 World Cup win after being dropped due to poor form.
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India eye this treble
Next year, India could become the first side to hold the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup titles together. India won the 2025 Champions Trophy before defending their T20 World Cup title this year.