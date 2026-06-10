Indian captain Shubman Gill eyes these records in ODIs

Runs

Gill eyes 3,000-run mark

Gill is set to become the 21st Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs. As of now, the Indian captain has racked up 2,953 runs from 61 ODIs at an incredible average of 55.71. His strike rate is nearly 100. In a stellar career, Gill already has eight tons, 17 half-centuries, and a double-century. His highest score of 208 came against New Zealand in 2023.