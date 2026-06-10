Indian captain Shubman Gill eyes these records in ODIs
What's the story
After the one-off Test, Shubman Gill is set to lead India in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home. The three ODIs will be held in Dharamsala (June 13), Lucknow (June 17), and Chennai (June 20). While India aim to find their perfect balance ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gill eyes a few records on a personal front.
Runs
Gill eyes 3,000-run mark
Gill is set to become the 21st Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs. As of now, the Indian captain has racked up 2,953 runs from 61 ODIs at an incredible average of 55.71. His strike rate is nearly 100. In a stellar career, Gill already has eight tons, 17 half-centuries, and a double-century. His highest score of 208 came against New Zealand in 2023.
Milestone
Gill could be the fastest Indian to this feat
Gill is on the verge of becoming the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs, having played 61 innings so far. Shikhar Dhawan holds the current record for India (72 innings). Gill could also become the second-fastest player to achieve this feat. While South Africa's Hashim Amla (57) tops the list, Shai Hope, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq (67 each) follow him.
Information
Gill set to join this list
Gill could also become the 22nd Indian with 7,000 runs across formats. In 138 internationals for India, he has racked up 6,791 runs at an average of 44.97. He owns 20 tons and 28 half-centuries.