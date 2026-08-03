Shubman Gill set to feature in Punjab's Shere-e-Punjab T20 League

Gill will be joined by Gurnoor Brar from the national side.

Other current T20I stars like Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma are also likely to participate.

The league will conclude on September 13, after a series of matches between six franchises representing Amritsar, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, and Bathinda.

Each franchise will have one marquee player and at least two icon players.